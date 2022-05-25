If it's in the 'V', it's in the tree: Miller gives an expression to his smashing knock for Titans

Kolkata, May 25 Gujarat Titans player David Miller found a unique expression to describe his hurricane batting against Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League on Tuesday night.

Miller smashed an unbeaten 68 off just 38 deliveries and skipper Hardik Pandya hit a circumspect 27-ball unbeaten 40 as the newbies defeated the Royals by seven wickets with three balls to spare.

Miller, who has emerged the backbone of the Titans' middle order and was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' following his smashing knock that made the task of chasing an imposing 188 set by the Royals look easy, said post-match that he was looking to smash every ball that was in the 'arc'.

The 32-year-old South African limited-overs specialist cracked three boundaries and five maximums and scored at a strike rate of nearly 179 as the Titans entered the IPL final in their first season itself.

"If it's in the 'V', it's in the tree. If it is in the arc, it's out of the park!" Miller gave an expression to his blistering knock.

He attributed the reason behind his sublime form to opportunity and being backed "from the outside".

"Opportunity, firstly. I have been given a good role and given an extended run. Have good backing from the outside. For my personal game, I am enjoying my role. I have played long time but I am understanding my game better. I am trying to keep everything closer to my game plan," said Miller.

Miller added that when he saw the Royals bowlers bowling most of their deliveries outside the off stump, he immediately knew the opponents had come with a plan, and decided to do something about it.

"There's been a lot of people going wide outside off stump, so I decided to step that side. I knew they had a certain plan."

Miller conceded that in the initial games for the Titans, he was a bit nervous but quickly settled down to play his natural game.

"Joy of IPL, you play for different teams. Franchise cricket you get to meet players, I knew few people already moving into the team. There were a few butterflies, but after our first close win, everything aligned and we started making a nice habit."

The limited-overs stalwart added that a finisher like him has do a lot of work on his breathing as that is one of the few things that is in their control.

"You got to control what you can. Can't think too much ahead and what WILL happen. You need to concentrate on your breathing, and if it's in your area you have to do it. It's the last over, so you know no more balls left," he added.

