"If Kohli gives himself some time,...": Aakash Chopra on batter's poor form in T20 WC

New Delhi [India], June 19 : Ahead of the Super 8 clash between India and Afghanistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, the former cricketer Aakash Chopra says that if the Men in Blue player Virat Kohli gives himself time on the field then his form won't be a concern for him.

Kohli has not been able to perform in the manner he is known for. In the first three games of the group stage, he managed to score only 1, 4, and 0 runs against Ireland, Pakistan, and the United States respectively.

The 46-year-old asserted that the star India batter should return to form against Afghanistan, not because of the opponent, but because of the calibre of player he is.

"I believe Virat Kohli should return to form against Afghanistan, not because of the opponent, but because of the calibre of player he is and the form he exhibited coming into this World Cup. Considering the venue, there is hope the ball will come onto the bat well, and the side boundaries aren't very large. I think he has been overly aggressive," Chopra said on Jio Cinema.

The former opener further stated that 36-year-old's dismissals during this World Cup suggest an overly positive approach that hasn't worked for him.

"In India's last match against Afghanistan in Bengaluru, he attempted a six on the first ball and got out. His dismissals during this World Cup suggest an overly positive approach that hasn't worked for him. I hope he gives himself some time because Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq are in excellent form, plus they have a strong spin attack. If Kohli gives himself some time, his form won't be a concern," the commentator added.

The former India skipper needs 104 runs to become the leading run-scorer in T20Is.

Currently, Babar Azam is the highest run scorer in the T20Is with 4145 runs after playing 123 matches and 116 innings at a strike rate of 129.08.

So far the right-hand batter has played 120 matches and 112 innings in which he scored 4042 runs at a strike rate of 137.90. He slammed one century and 37 fifties in the 20-over format.

In the upcoming days, Kohli will get a few more matches to achieve the remarkable landmark as India will play in the Super Eights of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

India will be aiming to do well against Afghanistan (June 20), Bangladesh (June 22) and Australia (24) and register big wins in order to qualify for the semifinals and end India's drought for an ICC trophy since 2013's Champions Trophy and also win their first T20 WC since 2007's inaugural edition in South Africa.

The Men in Blue have displayed a stupendous performance in the group stage of the marquee event and finished at the top of the Group A table with seven points.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

