"If their next knocks do not go good....": Aakash Chopra on Gill, Iyer

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 3 : Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra was critical of batters Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer's recent performances, saying that time is running out for them and both have one more knock left before things takes turn for worse for the young batting duo.

India is taking on England in the second Test at Visakhapatnam. Both Gill and Iyer failed to make an impact once again, throwing away their wickets after decent starts for 34 and 27 runs respectively. This continues their recent poor run of form in Test cricket.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Aakash said on Friday, "Time is running out very fast for Gill and Iyer. They have one more knock and I really hope that they score runs because if their next knocks do not go good, the problems will become grave for both of them."

Aakash noted that Shubman got a fine start which he wasted while Iyer's footwork was not at its best against pacers.

"Shubman Gill got a start. He played slightly aggressively at the start for sure but after that, he got three edges in James Anderson's two overs. The third edge carried to the keeper as well and he got out. He wasted a good start. 34 runs is not going to be enough," said Chopra.

"Shreyas Iyer also gave a disappointing performance. The way he was moving around was not giving much confidence. You generally do not move around like that against a fast bowler in Test cricket."

"He was moving a lot even though there wasn't much pace in the short balls and eventually he got out. You can say the ball stayed a little low and that he was slightly unlucky, but he was not stable on the crease," he concluded.

Since the ICC World Test Championship against Australia back in June last year, Gill has scored just 207 runs in 12 innings at a poor average of 18.81, with the best score of 36.

Batting at number three position, Gill has scored just 223 runs in seven Tests across 11 innings at an average of 22.30, with the best score of 47.

Iyer has also fallen flat after a fine start to his Test career. In his last seven Tests and 11 innings, he has scored just 158 runs at an average of 15.80, with the best score of 35.

Coming to the match, India ended the day one at 336/6, with Yashasvi Jaiswal unbeaten at 179 in 257 balls, with 17 fours and five sixes along with Ravichandran Ashwin (5*). Knocks from Gill, Iyer, debutant Rajat Patidar (32) and Axar Patel (27) provided decent support to the left-hander.

Debutant Shoaib Bashir (2/100) and Rehan Ahmed (2/61) dominated the opening day with their spin bowling, not allowing Indian batters to make the best of their fine starts.

