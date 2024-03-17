New Delhi [India], March 17 : Following her destructive four-wicket haul in the Women's Premier League (WPL) final against Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spin bowling all-rounder Shreyanka Patil said that a little turn on a pitch makes her feel like a "different beast" with the ball.

Royal Challengers Bangalore spinners, particularly Sophie Molineux and Shreyanka Patil helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) overcome a solid start by Delhi Capitals openers Meg Lanning and Shefali Verma and restricted the hosts to after the completion of the first innings in the final of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Sunday.

Shreyanka secured the Purple Cap for most wickets by a player in the tournament after her exploits. She has 13 wickets in eight games at an average of 12.07, with the best bowling figures of 4/12.

"I really enjoyed bowling in the middle. They got a really good start but we did not let our guard down. We said it was a matter of a wicket. When we got the first, it was about the next and we kept fighting. Enjoyed each and every moment of the first innings. There was something in the wicket. If there is a little turn, I feel I am a different beast," said Shreyanka.

On her left hand being strapped, she said, "Playing against MI in Bangalore, I got a hairline fracture. The team management and the physio team really worked hard to get me back on the field and huge credit to them."

The youngster also lauded Australian spinner Sophie for her three-wicket haul.

"When I played against Australia, Pez (Ellyse Perry) came up to me and told I would get a lot to learn from Sophie. Big match player and she turned up," she concluded.

DC won the toss and elected to bat first. Openers Shafali Varma (44 in 27 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and skipper Meg Lanning (23 in 23 balls, with three fours) started off really well for the team with a quickfire 64-run opening stand.

However, Shreyanka (4/12), Molineux (3/20) and Asha Sobhana (2/14) helped RCB bounce back just after the powerplay and removed Delhi batters one-by-one, triggering an unfathomable batting collapse. DC was all out for 113 in 18.3 overs and set up 114 for RCB to win their first title.

