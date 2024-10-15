"If we can keep him quiet...": Pat Cummins lauds Bumrah ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

New Delhi [India], October 15 : With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy set to begin on November 22 in Perth, Australia captain Pat Cummins has said Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah will be a crucial element in determining the series outcome. Cummins lauded Bumrah's skills and acknowledged the challenge he poses to the Australian team.

"I'm a big fan of Bumrah. I think he's a fantastic bowler. Hopefully, if we can keep him quiet, that is going to go a long way to winning the series," Cummins remarked during a session at the Star Sports Press Room.

"Alongside him, he has got some other guys who haven't played a lot over here in Australia (that) we haven't seen a lot of. We'll see how it goes," he noted at the Star Sports Press Room.

Cummins also reflected on the absence of veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who has been a significant figure in past Border-Gavaskar encounters. The Australian skipper fondly recalled his battles against Pujara, describing him as a formidable opponent.

"It was always great playing (against) Pujara. He was one of those guys who never really felt like he was getting away from you. But then he would (just) bat, bat, bat and bat," Cummins said.

"I really enjoyed the contest against him. Some days he won, other days I won. It's going to have a bit of a different feel without him. Pujara is a great player. I had lots of battles against him over the years. I quite enjoyed them, to be honest. It was real Test cricket."

