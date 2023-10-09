"If you don't show intent against Jadeja...": Anil Kumble's warning to batters

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 : Former Indian spinner Anil Kumble lauded Ravindra Jadeja for his ball that dismissed Steve Smith in the World Cup match on Sunday, saying that the spinner changed his angles well.

Jadeja's spell of 3/28 was one of the standout performances during India's win over Australia in their World Cup campaign opener in Chennai on Sunday. He also took the prized wicket of Steve Smith and registered the best figures by an Indian spinner against Australia in a World Cup match.

The ball delivered by Jadeja landed in the middle but took a turn to beat Smith's bat and knock the off stump.

Kumble said batters should show intent against Jadeja.

"If you do not show any intent against Jadeja, it becomes very tough for a batter. Six out of six times, he will land the ball on that point. On a surface like this, all he did was change the angles. He went close to the stumps, bowled to the right-hander and then went round, slightly wide, threw that angle in, that is what got Smith out. He was thinking that it would come straight but because of the angle, it beat his outside edge. Brilliant bowling," Kumble said in a video by ESPNCricinfo.

India registered a six-wicket win against Australia in their opening match of the World Cup due to tight bowling and efforts of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

India will now square off against Afghanistan on October 11 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

