"If you drop catches, it will cost you": Rizwan reflects on Pakistan's loss to Australia

Sydney [Australia], November 16 : After Pakistan's 13-run defeat to Australia in the second T20I in Sydney on Saturday, captain Mohammad Rizwan emphasised the impact of missed opportunities on the field.

Speaking after the match, Rizwan praised his bowlers but acknowledged the critical mistakes that cost his team the game.

"The bowlers bowled really well. But if you drop crucial catches, it will cost you the game," Rizwan stated, underlining the significance of fielding in tight contests.

"We all know the pitch wasn't easy to bat on. Catches were crucial," he added.

Rizwan lauded Haris Rauf for his exceptional performance, as the bowler returned impressive figures of 4/22.

"Haris loves Australia because of the pace and bounce," Rizwan remarked, noting Rauf's effectiveness in Australian conditions.

Looking ahead to the series decider, Rizwan remained non-committal about potential team changes.

"Not sure about the changes for the third game. We will see what the situation demands," he concluded.

Pakistan will aim to recover and address their fielding lapses as they prepare for the final T20I against Australia in Hobart.

In the match, Australia, after winning the toss, got off to a flying start with openers Matthew Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk forging a fifty-run partnership in just 3.1 overs. Fraser-McGurk was the first to fall, dismissed by Haris Rauf for 20. Skipper Josh Inglis followed soon after for a duck, also falling to Rauf. Short, who scored 32, was bowled by Abbas Afridi, leaving Australia at 56/3 within six overs.

Marcus Stoinis added 14 before being dismissed by Sufiyan Muqeem, while Glenn Maxwell managed 21 off 20 balls before falling to Muqeem as well. Tim David contributed 18 off 19 balls, including two boundaries, but became Rauf's third victim. Xavier Bartlett was dismissed for 5, also by Rauf, who finished with outstanding figures of 4/22, the best T20I bowling figures against Australia on Australian soil. Aaron Hardie made a crucial 28 off 23 deliveries before being caught behind off Abbas Afridi. Spencer Johnson was the last wicket to fall, dismissed for a golden duck by Abbas, who ended with 3/17. Australia's innings concluded at 147 all out.

In reply, Pakistan's chase got off to a poor start. Star batter Babar Azam managed only 3 before being dismissed by Xavier Bartlett. Sahibzada Farhan followed, falling to Johnson for 5. Johnson then removed captain Mohammad Rizwan, who struggled to 16 off 26 balls. Salman Agha was dismissed for a golden duck by Johnson, leaving Pakistan reeling at 44/4 in 9.3 overs.

Pakistan reached 50 in 10.2 overs and 100 in 14.5 overs, but the middle-order collapse continued. Usman Khan and Irfan Khan offered some resistance with a fifty-run partnership. However, Usman was eventually dismissed by Johnson for a well-made 52 off 38 balls, including four boundaries and one six. Johnson claimed his fifth wicket by dismissing Abbas Ali for 4.

Adam Zampa further dented Pakistan's chase by dismissing Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, both for ducks. Sufiyan Muqeem was run out without scoring, and Haris Rauf was dismissed for 2 following a sharp throw from Tim David. Pakistan needed 16 runs in the final over but fell short, being bowled out for 134.

Apart from Johnson's stellar performance, Bartlett chipped in with a wicket, while Zampa impressed with figures of 2/19 in his four overs. Johnson's five-wicket haul earned him the Player of the Match award.

Australia, now leading the series 2-0, will aim for a clean sweep as they head to Hobart for the final T20I.

