New Delhi [India], January 3 : Former India cricketer Anjum Chopra has said that Australia's 3-0 success over India in the one-day international series is a reflection of their dominance over the years.

The Women in Blue lost the third and final match of the three-match series against Australia by 190 runs on Tuesday at the Wankhade Stadium, in Mumbai. Team India lost the previous two fixtures as well which were played at the same venue.

Talking on her YouTube channel, Anjum stated that the Australian women's cricket team continued their dominant performance over the hosts.

"Look towards the Australian dressing room if you want to know what is called domination. India and Australia might have played nine series but Australia haven't lost even one series, and they have won very convincingly as well, just like the Alyssa Healy-led Australian team won another series in India with a 3-0 clean sweep," Anjum said.

The former India skipper thinks that India had a few positives to take from these series, despite losing the ODI series 0-3 to the visitors.

"As many times you might look back and see how many opportunities we had to dominate, you will see very small, small moments after the Test match India won. However, those little moments are enough to raise expectations," the former cricketer asserted.

Talking about the third ODI of the series, Australia batted first and scored 338/7 in 50 overs. In the second inning, India were dismissed for 148 runs in 32.4 overs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor