"I'll keep performing this way in future": India spinner Ravi Bishnoi

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 1 : India's young spinner Ravi Bishnoi ensured that he will continue to perform for the 'Men in Blue' the way he has performed in the ongoing series against Australia on Friday.

India emerged victorious in the 4th T20I and clinched the five-match series in Raipur. Bishnoi scalped the wicket of Josh Philippe in the powerplay to hand India an early advantage after the Baggy Greens got off to a flying start.

India eventually went on to win the match and after the game, Bishnoi talked about his individual performance and said, "I have been getting opportunities to bowl well for the team. It was another chance today to bowl well and win the game for India. I am very happy with my bowling, touchwood, I'll keep performing this way in the future. We have a lot of youngsters in the team, everyone are performing well and enjoying each other's company. I've worked with him, he keeps encouraging me and asks me to keep bowling consistently irrespective of the match situation (on Sairaj Bahutule, India's bowling coach)."

Coming to the match, Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma's explosive cameos helped India to post a total of 174/9.

Chasing 175 for victory, Travis Head and Josh Philippe opened for Australia. The Aussie openers played a 40-run partnership until Ravi Bishnoi got the first breakthrough and dismissed Philippe in the fourth over on his individual score of eight runs.

Axar Patel bagged an important wicket as he removed Head in the fifth over. Travis had scored 31 runs.

When the margin between the balls and runs started to increase, Australia lost wickets in quick succession just like India did in the first innings.

The Men in Blue bowlers ensured that the pressure remained on Australian batters. They saw out the game and registered a 20-run victory.

