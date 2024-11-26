New Delhi [India], November 26 : Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar shared his excitement and thoughts after being acquired by Mumbai Indians (MI) for a staggering Rs9.25 crore.

Reflecting on his move from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to MI, Chahar remarked in an exclusive interview with JioCinema, "I'm quite happy. I had hoped to continue with CSK, but no regrets. Now, I'll be playing for another great franchise that has won five IPL trophies. I'll obviously miss playing with MS Dhoni. Mumbai Indians is a great franchise, so I'm really looking forward to playing for them."

Chahar also provided an update on his fitness and training regimen.

"After the last IPL season, I went to the UK for training. I was training with a big football club there. Then, I came back and played five Ranji Trophy matches, bowling about 150 overs. Now, I'm playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. So, I've been playing cricket regularly for the past six months and training well. My main goal is to play for India again. To achieve that, I need to play all 14 matches, perform at my full potential, and hopefully make a comeback for Team India. This is going to be a very important season for me," he shared, as quoted by JioCinema.

Discussing his new team, Chahar expressed optimism about MI's prospects for the upcoming season.

"The MI team for this season looks strong. They have always been a dominant side in the history of IPL, and they've won five seasons for obvious reasons. I'm happy to be a part of this team and hope to win more trophies in the coming seasons. Also, I'm hoping to get the opportunity to bat as well, as that's something I didn't get much chance to do at CSK. So, I'll definitely look to give my best with both bat and ball," he said.

On his role as a bowler, especially in the death overs, Chahar stated, "As a bowler, I like to take on challenges and perform to the best of my ability. At CSK, I had my roles, and now at MI, I will have different roles, but I'm ready for it. I hope to do well with both bat and ball and contribute to MI's success. Wankhede has a seaming track, and in my past performances, I've done well there. So, I'll be looking to continue doing well for my team."

