ILT20: Dinesh Karthik to represent Sharjah Warriorz in season 4

Sharjah [UAE], September 30 : Ahead of the first-ever Player auction for the International League T20 (ILT20) season four, the Sharjah Warriorz welcome to their squad the swashbuckling former Indian wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik. He is one of the most experienced and dynamic cricketers in the sport, and replaces the Sri Lankan Kusal Mendis in the JP Duminy-coached Sharjah Warriorz side.

One of the sharpest minds in the game of cricket, especially in the shorter formats, Karthik's legacy and excellence are well documented. An IPL champion with the Mumbai Indians in 2013, Karthik was also a member of the Indian team that won both the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

In more recent years, Karthik was among the leadership group, as the batting coach, for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise, who won their maiden IPL title in 2025. Coincidentally, at RCB in IPL 2025, Karthik had worked closely with the big-hitting Tim David, who is one of the overseas players for the Sharjah Warriorz in Season 4 of the ILT20.

Hailing from Tamil Nadu, Karthik, who began his international cricket career in 2004, is renowned for his abilities as a strong finisher. Usually seen to be the aggressor in the final phases of a T20 innings, the former KKR captain's six-hitting ability, never-say-die attitude, and penchant for scoring all around the wicket will further strengthen the Sharjah Warriorz's batting unit, as per a press release from ILT20.

In a career that spanned across two decades, Karthik has played 412 T20 games, batted in 364 innings, amassed 7,437 runs, with 35 half-centuries to his name, and a strike-rate of 136.66. In the India colours, he has played 60 T20I matches, batted in 48 innings and gone on to make 686 runs at a strike-rate of 142.61.

At the Sharjah Warriorz, Karthik will not only team up with his RCB colleague Tim David, but also with Sikandar Raza, who won the ILT20 last season with the Dubai Capitals. The troika will be joined by Captain Tim Southee, Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, and Saurabh Netravalkar.

Speaking on the occasion, Karthik said, "I am very excited to be joining the Sharjah Warriorz team for the ILT20 tournament. I know they are a young team, aspiring to do some special things, and I am happy to be here. Sharjah is also one of those iconic stadiums one always wants to play at. And to be a part of the franchise, Sharjah Warriorz, makes a dream come true."

Head Coach JP Duminy said, "Dinesh Karthik is one of the most experienced hands and an incredibly innovative mind when it comes to T20 cricket, and I am chuffed to have him in our corner for the upcoming edition of the ILT20. The whole world has seen what he is capable of with the bat, and his explosive batting, dynamic personality, and immense experience will surely benefit the younger players significantly during the course of the tournament. I look forward to working with him closely."

Kshemal Waingankar, COO, Sharjah Warriorz, added, "We are elated to welcome on board Karthik, one of the legends of white-ball cricket in India. His brilliant work ethic, infectious nature, and, of course, the ability to score very quickly will surely make the Sharjah Warriorz a stronger and more formidable outfit on the field. We realised this is an area of focus for us this season, and we are happy to have Karthik in our side and we are confident he and the team will do everything possible to make the season a memorable one."

