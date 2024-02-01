ILT20: Michael Pepper's half-century helps Knight Riders upset Gulf Giants

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 1 : England's Michael Pepper's 59 off 40 balls peppered with seven boundaries and three sixes steered Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, who were tottering at the bottom of the points table to rise and outplay defending champions and third-placed Gulf Giants by six wickets in the 16th match of the ILT20 season 2 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The victory has lifted Knight Riders to the third slot while Giants slipped to fourth, a release said.

Gulf Giants was restricted to 161 for 6 despite Chris Lynn's 67 off 48 balls with six boundaries and three sixes. He had put on 72 runs in 58 balls for the third wicket with Jordan Cox who hit 21 off 27 balls with one boundary and a six. Lynn also added 39 runs for the fourth wicket with Usman Khan (23).

Chasing the target, the Knight Riders needed a good start. Openers Joe Clarke and Pepper provided just that recording their 50 runs partnership in just 4.1 overs. Mujeeb Ur Rahman stuck in his second over to remove Joe Clarke caught down the leg side by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith for 14 to end the 62 runs partnership in 6.1 overs.

Pepper raced to his half-century in 33 balls with five boundaries and three sixes. By the 10th over Knight Riders were at a commanding 100 for 1 needing another 62 runs to win. Six runs later, Mujeeb picked his second wicket to remove Alishan Sharafu caught by Brathawaite at mid-wicket for 11. Richard Gleeson forced Pepper, who went for a pull, to edge the delivery on to his wicket for 59.

Laurie Evans got out to Zuhaib Zubair when Drakes took a diving catch at long-off for 6. Only 39 runs were needed off the last five overs . When they needed just 31 runs to win in 24 balls, rain stopped play for a while. Russell had hit a quick unbeaten 30 off just 13 balls with three sixes, and along with Sam Hain (17n.o), they ensured their team's victory with ten balls to spare. Giants' bowlers wavered in length giving away 27 extras.

Earlier, Knight Riders had won the toss and elected to bowl. Opener Jamie Smith fell to the fifth ball of the first over from David Willey to a delivery that nipped back, brushed his pads and hit the stumps for 1. Imad Wasim also removed skipper and opener James Vince in the fourth over by forcing him to hit straight into the hands of Laurie Evans at mid-off for 11.

Jordan Cox, who walked in, refused to be affected by the quick fall of the openers and reverse hit Wasim for a six. Consistent Lynn too hit Wasim for three boundaries in the sixth over to take 14 runs. Willey bowled all his four overs on the trot giving away just 18 runs.

Lynn unleashed his hard-hitting skills, cracking two consecutive sixes and a boundary off Marchant de Lange. By the halfway mark Giants were 79 for 2 with Lynn scoring 44 of those runs. Lynn reached his half century in 30 balls with six boundaries and two sixes.

In the 13th over Wasim struck again to remove Cox by forcing him slog sweep to De Lange at wide mid-wicket for 21. Usman Khan swelled the total to 132 through some big shots when Ali Khan had Lynn clean bowled for 67. The fall of Khan on 23 was a strange one as the swing of his bat hit the off stump while driving Andre Russell.

Shimron Hetmyer ensured the score go past the 150-run mark through an unbeaten 19 off eight balls with two sixes before falling to Russell.

Winning captain Sunil Narine said: "We ticked a lot of boxes. Started with picking up wickets in the powerplay, it sets the tone. We're getting a bit of momentum, still a bit too close for comfort, we need to win by bigger margins. But a win is a win and we'll take it."

Player of the Match Pepper said that not losing wickets in the powerplay helped his team. "It's important to always have to take the aggressive option while batting in the powerplay. It's the best time to bat, pace on the ball and you have to just go for it. Not losing wickets in the powerplay is crucial."

A disappointed Gulf Giants captain Vince said: "I thought we actually had a par score. But obviously the start wasn't ideal, with them being 60 for none inside the powerplay. It put us behind the game, and even though we pulled it back a bit at the end it was always going to be difficult. They bowled pretty well at the end."

Brief scores: Gulf Giants 161/6 in 20 overs (Chris Lynn 67, Jordan Cox 21, Usman Khan 23, Andre Russell 2/39, Imad Wasim 2/31) Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 164/4 in 20 overs (Michael Pepper 59, Andre Russell 30*, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2/31).

