ILT20: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi signs three-year contract with Desert Vipers

Dubai [UAE], August 14 : Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has signed a three-year contract with Desert Vipers for UAE's International League T20 (ILT20).

"I am excited to join the Desert Vipers. I know there are many Pakistan cricket fans in the UAE and I hope they will support our team in the upcoming ILT20," Afridi said in a statement as stated by ESPNcricinfo.

Afridi has signed a three-year contract with the Vipers and became the first-ever cricketer from Pakistan to feature in the T20 league.

The season is set to begin on January 13, and Afridi will join the squad after returning from Australia following the New Year's Test in Sydney.

Vipers recruited Azam Khan last year, making him the first Pakistani player in the ILT20, but the PCB eventually refused to issue him the no-objection certificate to play in the league.

According to ESPNcricinfo, PCB has relaxed its stance on allowing players to compete in multiple T20 competitions under current chairman Zaka Ashraf after players expressed discontent last year with the tight parameters imposed by the government at the time, led by Ramiz Raja. The PCB administration, under Najam Sethi, Ashraf's predecessor, was also said to be in talks with the ILT20 about making Pakistan players available.

"Shaheen is a player of world-class calibre who has had a significant impact not only for Pakistan but for every team he's played for in recent times," Vipers director of cricket Tom Moody said on their new signing as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"He offers a huge amount as an impact pace bowler that has destroyed many, many top orders and he also boasts terrific leadership skills that will add a huge amount of value to the Desert Vipers moving forward," he added.

Afridi will join a bowling charge that currently includes Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, Tom Curran, and Sheldon Cottrell.

