ILT20 Schools Cup 2024: Cambridge High School and Gems Modern Academy set for final

Dubai [UAE], November 15 : The ILT20 Schools Cup 2024 is set to culminate in an exciting final as Cambridge High School Abu Dhabi faces Gems Modern Academy, Dubai, on Saturday, November 16, at the ICC Academy.

The tournament, conceptualised to promote the ILT20, strengthen community ties through cricket, and provide aspiring cricketers with valuable exposure, featured 32 school teams from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah.

Earlier this week, Cambridge High School Abu Dhabi secured their place in the final with a commanding 43-run victory over The Winchester School. Batting first, Cambridge High School Abu Dhabi posted 169/9 in 20 overs, led by stellar half-centuries from openers Yayin Kiran Rai and Prithvi Madhu, who contributed 84 and 50 runs, respectively, in a formidable 137-run partnership off just 11.2 overs.

Despite the explosive start, Angad Nehru and Nirbhav Vaswani bowled skilful spells, picking up three and two wickets, respectively, to curtail the innings.

In the second innings, Yayin Kiran Rai shone again, claiming five wickets for just 14 runs in a sensational all-round performance. Aadhyeya Aithal chipped in with three wickets as The Winchester School was bowled out for 126 in 19.3 overs.

On Friday, the other semi-final saw Gems Modern Academy, Dubai, register a dominant seven-wicket victory against DIA, Emirates Hills. Opting to bowl first, Gems Modern Academy, Dubai, restricted DIA, Emirates Hills to 97 in 17 overs. Aryan Thapar delivered an exceptional spell, taking four wickets, while Adhvait Sharma and Parin Sethi claimed two wickets each.

Chasing the modest target, Gems Modern Academy, Dubai, eased to victory in 11.1 overs. Opener Mahatru Hariharan led the charge with a blistering 54 off 33 balls, while Jeet Shah added a quick 18 runs to seal the win.

The eagerly awaited final will also launch the ILT20 Junior Cricket Festival, a two-day event celebrating youth cricket. On Saturday, November 16, the festival will feature the ILT20 Schools Cup 2024 final, inviting spectators to cheer on young cricketing talent as they compete for the championship. The festival promises a vibrant atmosphere with live cricket, food stalls, games, and activities for all ages. The girls' festival will take place on Sunday, continuing the celebration of cricket and community.

