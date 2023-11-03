ILT20 Season 2: Defending champions Gulf Giants to face Sharjah Warriors in opener

New Delhi [India], November 3 : Defending champions Gulf Giants will take on the Sharjah Warriors in the opening match of the ILT20 Season 2 - the biggest cricket league in the Gulf region - on Friday, January 19. The 34-match tournament will be played at the three iconic UAE venues Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. The dazzling Ring of Fire - Dubai International Stadium (DIS) - will host the final on Saturday, February 17.

A total of four fixtures will be played across the three venues on what promises to be an action-packed opening weekend - Friday, January 19 to Sunday, January 21.

Following the opener in Sharjah, Dubai Capitals will host the MI Emirates at the DIS on Saturday, January 20. Last year's runner-up Desert Vipers will open their campaign against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on Saturday afternoon - at 2:30 pm at the DIS. MI Emirates will host the Gulf Giants in their first home game of the season at the picturesque Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from 6:30 pm on Sunday, January 21.

A total of 15 matches will be played in Dubai, Abu Dhabi will host 11 and Sharjah will stage eight fixtures.

Each team will have five home and five away fixtures. The DIS will be the home venue for Dubai Capitals. Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants will play their five home fixtures across Dubai and Sharjah.

Sharjah Warriors will have Sharjah Cricket Stadium as their home base. The Zayed Cricket Stadium will be the home venue for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates.

Match tickets will be launched online next month, the details will be shared in the next few days. Tickets will be available online and at outlets across the UAE.

Cricket fans and sports enthusiasts in India and around the world can watch the live action on Zee Network.

CEO ILT20 David White: "We are excited to announce the DP World ILT20 Season 2 schedule. Just like the opening season, we are set to deliver 34 action-packed matches at our three fantastic cricket venues. The tournament begins on 19 January and will finish with the final in Dubai on 17 February. Season 2 will be launched with riveting on-field action and entertainment for the entire family on the opening weekend in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai."

"This year we have attracted some of the biggest cricket stars from around the world to the DP World ILT20 Season 2. We have three world-class stadiums that have a rich history of hosting some of the biggest cricket events including the T20 World Cup. The weather in UAE is absolutely ideal for cricket in the months of January and February. There is as always, a huge appetite and interest in the game here and we welcome local fans as well as international travellers as they have the greatest cricketing spectacle to enjoy with a number of entertainment opportunities on offer besides the action on the field," added White.

