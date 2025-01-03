ILT20 season 3: Bollywood's glitz, glamour to engulf Dubai International Stadium at opening ceremony

Dubai [UAE], January 3 : The ILT20 season 3 will be launched with a grand opening ceremony which will be headlined by epic performances by Bollywood superstars Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde and Sonam Bajwa who are set to captivate the spectators at the Dubai International Stadium on January 11. The ceremony will begin at 6:00 pm local time.

Spectators will be allowed to enter the stadium from 4:00 pm while fans can also tune in through the Zee Network and its syndication partners' broadcast around the world on linear and digital platforms.

Shahid, Pooja and Sonam will perform their blockbuster songs which will be followed by a dazzling fireworks display before the first ball of the season is delivered at 7:15 pm local time with the defending champions MI Emirates taking on Dubai Capitals in a rematch of last year's grand finale.

Renowned Bollywood producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani and Ridhima Pathak will emcee the opening ceremony.

The evening provides a rare opportunity of the very best of Bollywood coming together with the very best of T20 cricket at the magnificent DIS, also known as The Ring of Fire. Adding to the excitement, fans can enjoy a fantastic offer of four tickets for just AED 40, exclusively in the general category.

Shahid Kapoor: "If you know me, you know how much I love cricket and dancing. And when the two things come together, you can expect to get the best of both worlds which is why I'm really looking forward to being a part of the opening ceremony of the DP World International League T20 on 11 Jan 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium."

"Get your tickets now for a celebration of Bollywood and cricket in the true cric-tainment spirit."

The third season of the ILT20 will run from January 11 to February 9.

The six ILT20 franchises have retained T20 superstars like Andre Russell (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Sunil Narine (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Alex Hales (Desert Vipers), Sherfane Rutherford (Desert Vipers), David Warner (Dubai Capitals), Rovman Powell (Dubai Capitals), Chris Jordan (Gulf Giants), Shimron Hetmyer (Gulf Giants), Akeal Hossein (MI Emirates), Nicholas Pooran (MI Emirates), Adil Rashid (Sharjah Warriorz Wildcard Pick in Season 2) and Johnson Charles (Sharjah Warriorz).

England white-ball great Jason Roy (Sharjah Warriorz) returns to the league after making two appearances for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders last season. Former West Indies captain Jason Holder will appear for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, the all-rounder played for the Dubai Capitals last season.

Additionally, Tim Southee (Sharjah Warriorz), Fakhar Zaman (Desert Vipers), Shai Hope (Dubai Capitals), Lockie Ferguson (Desert Vipers), Roston Chase (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Matthew Wade (Sharjah Warriorz), Ibrahim Zadran (Gulf Giants) and Romario Shepherd (MI Emirates) are set to make their ILT20 debuts in Season 3.

