"I'm back...," says Gautam Gambhir on returning to KKR

New Delhi [India], November 22 : Following Gautam Gambhir's return to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the left-handed batter said that he is hungry for his second stint with KKR.

The former India opener took to social media platform X and announced his return with the Kolkata-based franchise.

"I'm back. I'm hungry. I'm No.23. Ami KKR @KKRiders," Gambhir wrote on X.

I’m back. I’m hungry. I’m No.23. Ami KKR ❤️❤️ @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/KDRneHmzN4— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 22, 2023

Speaking on his return, Gambhir said as quoted from KKR, "I am not an emotional person and not many things move me. But this is different. This is back to where it all started. Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again. I am not only coming back to KKR but I am coming back to the city of joy. I am back. I am hungry. I am number 23. Ami KKR."

Gambhir served as LSG's mentor for two years during which the franchise finished third in both seasons.

After making their place in the playoff, they got eliminated by Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in the 2022 and 2023 seasons respectively.

Gambhir will now return to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) a team that he guided to IPL glory in 2012.

Earlier, Gambhir was associated with the Kolkata-based franchise from 2011 to 2017, which is considered the golden period of KKR. During this period, the team won the Indian Premier League (IPL) twice, qualified for the playoffs five times, and reached the finals of the Champions League T20 in 2014.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor