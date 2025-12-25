"I'm just proud of this team": Marnus Labuschagne hails his teammates after Australia retain Ashes

Melbourne [Australia], December 25 : Australia star batter Marnus Labuschagne has heaped praise on his teammates after the hosts retained the Ashes after an emphatic 82-run win against the Ben Stokes-led England in Adelaide, which helped the Aussies to take an unbeaten 3-0 lead in the ongoing five-match series.

Australia won the Ashes series in 11 playing days. The series win is even more special for them, considering they were without ace speedster Josh Hazlewood for the entire series, and regular captain Pat Cummins missed the first two Tests. Stand-in skipper Steve Smith didn't play the third Test in the Ashes against England.

Marnus spoke about how his team has been able to come back from each struggle in the ongoing high-voltage Test series against the Three Lions.

"Even coming to the ground today, 230 ahead, you probably in the back of your mind, you felt like that it may happen a bit quicker," Labuschagne told SEN Cricket post-game.

"But it just shows that you can't take anything for granted in these big series. They took it there, (we) only won by 80-something runs. There was a lot of media hype coming into the series about the different things we had to overcome (like) some injuries, and batting orders were a big spectacle at the start of the series."

"And even with the likes of Steve not being here for this game, it's just great to see how the team keeps finding a way, whatever has been thrown us," he added.

The 31-year-old Marnus hailed his teammates and also a particular shoutout for the bowling unit.

"I'm just proud of this team and how we just find a way (to win). I think the depth of Australian cricket, you know, Michael Neser coming in the last Test, getting a 5-for, misses out this game, and Pat Cummins comes in and bowls beautifully. Mitchell Starc has been brilliant the whole series, and Scott Boland has been amazing," he said.

"For us to be able to play a series with five or six bowlers and Brendan Doggett in his first outings, averaging 27 with the ball. It almost makes it a sweeter victory that you are able to win it in a slightly different way with slightly different methods," Marnus added.

The fourth Ashes Test will be held at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, starting on December 26. The fourth match of the series between Australia and England will be a Boxing Day Test.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor