"I'm not that fussed....": Smith on lack of T20I opportunities in Australian set-up

Melbourne [Australia], August 16 : Australian batter Steve Smith opened up about him getting lack of opportunities in T20Is, saying that he understands the needs of the team and that all he can do is keep trying to improve, get better.

Smith, who is Australia's premier batter in Tests and ODIs and is considered as one of the finest longest-format batters of all time, was dropped from the ICC T20 World Cup squad in favour of more younger, hard-hitting batter.

Speaking to FOX Cricket, Smith said, "In terms of international T20s, I do not know what is going on there. They have got some people they want to bring in, and that is fine. I understood the way that they wanted to stack up for the World Cup, with all the strong guys that smack it miles. I understood that. I am not that fussed. I will just go about my business, keep trying to improve and get better."

In 67 T20Is, Smith played 1,094 runs at an average of 24.86 and a strike rate of 125.45, with five fifties. His best score is 90.

He last played T20Is for Australia in February this year, scoring 11 and four in two matches he played.

In nine matches for Washington Freedom after the T20 World Cup in the Major League Cricket (MLC) season two in the USA, Smith scored 336 runs at an average of 56.00, with a strike rate of 148.67 and three half-centuries. His best score was 88. He was a crucial part of the title-winning Washington team under the coaching of former Aussie batter and skipper Ricky Ponting.

