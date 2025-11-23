Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 23 : Bangladesh wicket-keeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim has reacted after winning the Player of the Match award when his side won the second and final Test by 217 runs at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

During the second Test, Rahim became the first Bangladesh cricketer to play 100 Test matches. The veteran player had a memorable outing, scoring 106 runs off 214 balls in the first innings and slamming an unbeaten 53 off 81 deliveries in the second.

During the post-match presentation ceremony, the 38-year-old Rahim thanked Allah for giving him the opportunity.

He added that he wants to play a few more Test matches and is enjoying every moment. The Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter stated that as a senior player, he is lucky to share everything with his teammates.

"Thank you so much and thanks to Allah for giving me this opportunity. I have played so far 100 (Test matches) and I want to play a few more. I really enjoy each and every moment, I'm really lucky to play 100 Tests for my country, I felt like I played my first game. I'm really lucky to share everything I can with my teammates. As a young player, now I'm no more younger to be honest, I'm a senior player and it's my job to guide the youngsters. I'm sure they will learn from me and the others as well and hopefully, we can take Bangladesh cricket forward," Mushafiqur Rahim said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Rahim is the only Bangladesh cricketer to amass 6000 or more runs in Test cricket. The right-handed batter has amassed 6510 runs in 100 Test matches at an average of 38.75, along with 13 centuries and 28 half-centuries.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh posted 476 on the board after centuries from Rahim and Litton Das (128). For Ireland, Andy McBrine took a six-wicket haul, registering 6/109 in 33.1 overs.

In response, the visitors were all out for 265 after Lorcan Tucker scored 75 runs. Taijul Islam (4/76) had brilliant figures with the ball for Bangladesh as they took a 211-run lead.

In the second innings, Mahmudul Hasan Joy (60), Shadman Islam (78), Mominul (87), and Mushfiqur (53*) helped Bangladesh declare their total at 297/4 and set a massive 508-run target.

While chasing a massive target, Harry Tector (50) and Curtis Campher (71*) knocks went in vain as Ireland were bundled out for 291 runs. Bangladesh registered a dominating win and whitewashed the visitors 2-0.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 476 and 297/4d (Mushfiqur 106, Mominul 87, McBrine 6/109) vs Ireland: 265 and 291 (Tucker 75, Campher 71*, Taijul 4/104).

