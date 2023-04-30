"I'm scared, so many guns around me": Salman Khan opens up on death threats from Bishnoi gang

Superstar Salman Khan has opened up on receiving death threats, his security and shared his experience on how he is dealing with it. In a new interview, which was held in Dubai, Salman said that there was no fear of threats and he was totally safe in the UAE. He added that there is a problem in India. He also added that he is doing whatever he has been asked to do and is being ‘very careful’.

Sharing his experience at India TV's show 'Aap ki Adalat', Khan said, "Security is better than insecurity. Yes, security is there. Now it is not possible to ride a bicycle on the road and go alone anywhere. And more than that, now I have this problem that when I am in traffic, then there is so much security, vehicles creating inconvenience to other people. They also give me a look. And my poor fans. There is a serious threat that's why there is security."Salman Khan also added that he is going everywhere with full security, despite knowing that whatever is going to happen will happen "no matter what you do"."Now there are so many Shera's around me, so many guns are going around with me that I am myself scared these days," the actor said, referring to his bodyguard Shera.

Mumbai Police recently said that a threat call was made to the control room on April 10. The caller, who identified himself as Rockey Bhai from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, said he was a Gau Rakshak (cow vigilante). The caller threatened to "eliminate" Salman Khan on April 30.Mumbai Police revealed the caller was found to be a minor.On March 26, one person was arrested for sending threatening mail to the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor. He was apprehended and taken into custody.Khan has been provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai police after assessing threat perceptions. The Maharashtra government assigned security escorts to the superstar after the actor received a threat letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.