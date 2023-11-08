"I'm sure he'll be fine": Aussie skipper Pat Cummins opens up on Glenn Maxwell's fitness

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 : Following Australia's stellar three-wicket win against Afghanistan in the 39th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, Aussie skipper Pat Cummins said that Glenn Maxwell chased down the target all by himself even when he was cramping.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Cummins talked about Maxwell's fitness and said that he will be fine for the upcoming game.

"I think that's the greatest ODI innings. I mean I've ever seen it's probably the greatest ODI innings ever. Yeah, we're just chatting about it, all the players and we've decided it's one of those days where you just go, I was there in the stadium the day Glenn Maxwell chased down that total by himself. Yeah, I'm sure he'll be fine. He was cramping but I think you saw out there how much he loves playing for Australia and do anything to play. So, I'm sure it'll be fine," Cummins said.

"The crowd's normally on Maxie's side whenever he's playing over here. Yeah, you could hear it just getting louder and louder with each boundary and I think as he started not moving his feet and still scoring boundaries. You can hear them start going crazy. Yeah, awesome crowd today," Cummins added.

When asked about the conservation between Cummins and Maxwell at a time when the Aussies were suffering, he said that they knew it was the kind of wicket that gets easier and didn't feel like run rate was ever going to be an issue.

"Initially when I walked out there we thought the mystery spinners were the biggest trouble. The ball was still spinning a little bit and they were bowling really well. For me, it was just basically hanging in there. Maxie was still scoring quite freely. We knew it was the kind of wicket that gets easier. Didn't really feel like run rate was ever going to be an issue with Maxie still at the crease. So, for me, it was just about survival and just hoping we get a look at some of the other bowlers that maybe that wicket doesn't suit as much. So, it was a pretty simple plan. Didn't look too far ahead. I think Maxie might be a bit different. I think he's always plotting his way to a win. So, I think even 200 runs out, he was kind of mapping out how he was going to do it. I was just trying to survive," he added.

Cummins again said that Maxwell was cramping at the end and once when he tried to take a single, Maxwell stretched off.

The Aussie skipper showered full praise on Maxwell and said that the run rate was an issue when he was at the crease.

"And then, yeah, towards the end, he was obviously cramping. So, he tried to take one run and was almost stretched off. So, after that, I just said, we'll both agree, just stay down there. And again, never felt like run rate was an issue when he's at the crease," he added.

Cummins further added that it was a one-man show and Maxwell made it look so easy.

"It's just a one-man show. It's just like, it looks so easy. I'm up the other end and I don't see any gaps in the field I don't see where I'm going to score a boundary and it seems like every time, he sees that he just runs away for four," he added.

"He still can't move and still manages to hit a six of the third man with reverse - he's a freak, he hits into different areas, again, he makes it look so easy. And when you're up against someone like that as a bowler, you just, you don't have many options," he further added.

Coming to the match, Afghanistan opted to bat first. Zadran held one end steady while Rahmat Shah (30), skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (26), and Azmatullah Omarzai (22) made valuable contributions to take Afghanistan near the 230-run mark.

Then in the final few overs, Ibrahim Zadran accelerated while Rashid Khan (35* in 18 balls, with two fours and three sixes) played a cameo to take Afghanistan to 291/5 in 50 overs.

Josh Hazlewood (2/39) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell took a wicket each.

In the second inning, Australia needed to chase 292 runs and was once in a spot of huge bother at 91/7, but then Glenn Maxwell joined forces with skipper Pat Cummins for a historic double-century stand.

Maxwell battled heat and cramps to smash Australia's first-ever ODI double century, ending at 201* in just 128 balls with 21 fours and 10 sixes. Pat Cummins finished at 12*.

Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq and Azhmatullah Omarzai got two wickets each.

Now with six wins in eight games and 12 points, Australia is in semis along with India and South Africa. Afghanistan have a game to go against South Africa and a win there will keep their hopes of semis alive. Maxwell won the 'Player of the Match' award.

