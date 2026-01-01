I'm surprised...it just shows the depth of Indian cricket: Shubman Gill's T20 World Cup snub surprises Ricky Ponting

New Delhi [India], January 5 : Shubman Gill's exclusion from India's T20 World Cup squad came as one of the major talking points after the team was announced. The Test and ODI captain was left out following a poor run since his return to the T20I side in September.

Gill has struggled to make a strong impression in the shortest format, scoring 291 runs in 15 innings, with 47 being his highest score during this period. With intense competition for the opening slot and several in-form players in contention, the selectors decided to move ahead without him.

"Yeah, I couldn't believe that," Ponting said on The ICC Review, as quoted from the official website of ICC.

"I know his recent form hasn't been great in white-ball cricket. And the last time that I really saw much of him play was the Test series against England in the UK where he batted as well as I've ever seen anybody bat," he noted.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting admitted that Gill's omission surprised him. However, he highlighted India's strong bench strength, saying the depth in Indian cricket is such that even a player of Gill's quality can miss out on a major tournament.

"I mean, one, I'm surprised, but two, it just shows the depth of Indian cricket," Ponting added.

"If you can think that someone as good as Shubman Gill doesn't get picked in a World Cup squad, then it goes to show how many good players they do have," he added.

Meanwhile, India has named Axar Patel as the new vice-captain after Gill's omission. Previously, Gill was the deputy of Suryakumar Yadav.

Ponting feels Axar's consistent performances with both bat and ball make him an important part of the side as India looks to achieve the rare feat of winning back-to-back T20 World Cups.

"I mean actually Patel's been their go-to man, really, hasn't he?" said Ponting, as quoted from the official website of ICC.

"The last few series he's been their pinch hitter at different times. They've batted him up the order at number three. When they've needed that left hand right hand combination he's been the man to go out and try and do it for them and he's obviously ever consistent with his left-arm off spin as well," he noted.

