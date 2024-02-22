"I'm taking Jonny out of the firing line": Alastair Cook wants England to bench Bairstow for Ranchi Test

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 22 : Former England skipper Alastair Cook has argued persuasively that batter Jonny Bairstow should not play in the forthcoming Ranchi Test against India because it will just cause him further disappointment in what has been a difficult series for him.

Cook's remarks are relevant given Bairstow's lacklustre performance in the five-match series, where he has failed to make an impact.

Bairstow has had a terrible time in the series so far, managing just 102 runs at an average of 26 over six innings. The England batsman in Rajkot was removed for a duck and then for 4 in the second innings, raising doubts about his and Joe Root's form.

With up to eight ducks against India in Test cricket, Bairstow became the hitter with the most duck total after being dismissed for a duck in his opening innings in Rajkot.

Cook voiced worry for Bairstow's present form, recommending a break from the intense strain of Test cricket in India.

"He's had a tough tour so far. And India is a very hard place to continue going on that on treadmill. I'm taking Jonny out of the firing line, to protect the player," Cook told TNT Sports as quoted by Sky Sports.

In Bairstow's place, Cook suggested Dan Lawrence, feeling that a new face may help England's batting order. The former England captain underlined the importance of bringing in a player who is unburdened by the series' "debris."

"Someone who is fresh and clear of all the debris so far in this series," he added.

Despite the batter receiving a lot of criticism for his bad form, England Test head coach Brendon McCullum appeared to give the 34-year-old wicketkeeper-batter his backing.

"I don't have concerns over him. I'm not blind but he's done so well for us. We know that a top-quality Jonny Bairstow is as good as anyone in any conditions, so we've got to keep on giving him confidence and block out a lot of the external noise," he added.

With India leading the five-match Test series against England by 2-1, Ranchi's JSCA International Stadium Complex will host the fourth match from Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor