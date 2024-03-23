Imad Wasim takes back international retirement following a fine PSL, available for selection in Pakistan team

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 23 : Pakistan all-rounder has reversed his international retirement following a series of fine performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has made himself available for selection ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, starting in the West Indies and USA from June 1.

Imad was part of the victorious Islamabad United team, led by Shadab Khan, and was Player of the Match in the Final against Multan Sultans for his all-round performance, where he picked up 5/23 and remained unbeaten on 19 in a tense chase.

Throughout the PSL season, Imad demonstrated consistency with both bat and ball. He accumulated 126 runs at an average of 21 in nine innings and an impressive strike rate of 128.57, in addition to scalping 12 wickets across 12 matches.

Taking to social media, Imad Wasim announced his intention to be available for selection for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

"I am happy to announce that, pursuant to meeting PCB officials, I have reconsidered my retirement and am delighted to declare my availability for Pakistan cricket in the T20I format leading up to the ICC T20 World Cup 2024," Imad wrote, as quoted by the ICC.

"I would like to thank the PCB for reposing trust in me and I would give my very best to bring laurels to my country. Pakistan comes first," he added.

Across all formats, the 35-year-old represented Pakistan in 121 matches, amassing 1472 runs and picking up 109 wickets.

He was a part of the Pakistan victorious U19 Men's Cricket World Cup team in 2006 but had to wait a long time before making his senior debut in 2015.

He last played for Pakistan in April 2023 in the T20I series against New Zealand at home.

Pakistan will have plenty of time to prepare for the T20 World Cup, which kicks off on June 1. Before the tournament, Pakistan is set to compete in a five-match series at home against New Zealand next month, followed by a series of four T20Is in England in late May.

