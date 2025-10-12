Imam, Masood shine as Pakistan post 313/5 on Day 1 of first Test against South Africa

Lahore [Pakistan], October 12 : Half-centuries from top-order batters Imam-ul-Haq and skipper Shan Masood were the highlights as Pakistan ended the first day of the first Test against South Africa at Lahore on a strong position at 313/5 on Sunday.

At the end of the day's play, Pakistan was at 313/5, with Mohammed Rizwan (62*) and Salman Agha *(52*) unbeaten, having stitched a 114-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

After Kagiso Rabada cleaned up a struggling Abdullah Shafique for just two runs, it was Imam and Shan who stitched a 161-run stand for the second wicket.

Prenelan Subrayen (1/72) trapped Masood leg-before wicket for a 147-ball 76, consisting of nine fours and two sixes. Babar Azam continued his poor run across formats, scoring just 23 runs in 48 balls, consisting of four boundaries, before he was trapped lbw by Simon Harmer (1/75) after Saud Shakeel (0) was removed for a golden duck by Senuran Muthusamy (2/101).

Salman and Rizwan continued the proceedings for Pakistan, helping their side beyond the 300-run mark after they were restricted to 199/5.

It was a great day for Salman and Shan as they reached the 3,000-run mark in international cricket.

In 95 international matches, Agha has scored 3,046 runs in 105 innings at an average of 35.41 with four centuries and 20 fifties and a best score of 134. In Tests, he has scored 1,369 runs in 22 matches and 41 innings with an average of 40.26, with three centuries and 10 fifties.

Masood, on the other hand, has scored 3,014 runs in 71 matches and 107 innings at an average of 29.54, including six centuries and 16 fifties. In 43 Tests, the Pakistan skipper has made 2,456 runs in 81 innings at an average of 30.70, including six centuries and 12 innings, with his best score being 156.

Pakistan had won the toss and elected to bat first.

