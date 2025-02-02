"Immensely proud of our Nari Shakti": PM Modi lauds Team India for winning Women's U19 WC 2025

New Delhi [India], February 2 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Team India's triumph at the Women's U19 World Cup 2025 and said that the win was a result of excellent teamwork, determination and grit.

In the battle of unbeaten sides, India successfully defended the Under-19 T20 World Cup title with a 9-wicket win against South Africa on Sunday at Bayuemas Oval.

After India prevailed in a low-scoring affair, the South African team formed a hurdle with tears streaming down the faces of the players. On the other hand, India's total supremacy was celebrated with beaming smiles.

Taking to X, PM Modi congratulated Team India for their victory and said that he is proud of the "Nari Shakti". PM Modi also sent his best wishes to the team for their future endeavours.

"Immensely proud of our Nari Shakti! Congratulations to the Indian team for emerging victorious in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025. This victory is the result of our excellent teamwork as well as determination and grit. It will inspire several upcoming athletes. My best wishes to the team for their future endeavours," PM Modi wrote on X.

Immensely proud of our Nari Shakti! Congratulations to the Indian team for emerging victorious in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025. This victory is the result of our excellent teamwork as well as determination and grit. It will inspire several upcoming athletes. My best… pic.twitter.com/Z2nbGaolSg— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 2, 2025

The defending champions produced an all-rounded display to lift the coveted title for the second successive time. Indian bowlers laid a strong foundation in the first innings by restricting South Africa to a paltry total of 82.

In reply, India's top-order adopted a belligerent approach despite amassing 18 without losing any wickets in the first two overs. Even after losing G Kamalin in the penultimate over of the powerplay, India kept the tempo high.

Gongadi Trisha (44*) and Sanika Chalke (26*) scored runs at a healthy rate, stayed unbeaten and completed the chase with more than eight overs to spare.

Gongadi Trisha was awarded the Player of the Match and Player of the Series for her stunning performance throughout the tournament. She finished the campaign with 309 runs and seven scalps to her name.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor