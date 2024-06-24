Gros Islet [St Lucia], June 24 : India's bowling coach, Paras Mhambrey opened up on the possibility of fielding four spinners in knockouts games and said he believes that if the execution is right, nothing will stop India from prevailing over Australia in a clash of heavyweights of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

A win against Australia will cement India's top spot in Group 1, while a loss could see them overtaken by Australia and even Afghanistan should they win against Bangladesh in the last match of the Super Eights.

As India prepare to take on Australia in the clash of cricketing heavyweights at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Monday, the bowling coach said that the "implementation of plans" against the Aussies will play a big role. India's road to the T20 World Cup final would not be easy, especially with the kind cricketing giants awaiting

"We played them initially. Earlier, a lot of these guys have played against them. A lot of guys have played in the IPL. So, in terms of knowing of the game, the approach that is going to change has been similar in the past games that we played. I don't think it's going to change. I think it's all what we can do is really focus on the implementation of our plans," Mhambrey said in a pre-match press conference.

"And the bottom line is execution. I think if you're as close to execution, you will win every game. So, it's not about what the other opponent's going to do yet. We know what kind of approach they come with. That's the way they played in the past as well. But I think the focus purely should be on, that's what we will focus on in execution. And if we're as close to our plans, I'm pretty sure that we're going to cross the other side.

Kuldeep Yadav did not play in the league stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 due to the pacer-friendly characteristics of the surface in New York, but he had an impact in the last two Super 8 matches as the caravan moved to the West Indies. Kuldeep has taken five wickets against Afghanistan and Bangladesh combined, and he will play an important role for India against Australia in St Lucia.

When asked about Kuldeep's performances thus far, India's bowling coach Mhambrey was effusive in his praise for the wrist-spinner and said, "He's always been a class bowler, he's always done well for us, always won games for us initially as well. But unfortunately, because of the kind of wickets that we played in the US, he couldn't get an opportunity, couldn't get a run. But good to see that he's come out the last two games, he's done well. This was fabulous. I think he really bowled well, used the conditions very well and yeah, good to see that he's got in the run."

India took a lot of people by surprise by picking four spinners during their announcement for the 15-player squad of the upcoming marquee event. Some sections of fans and former cricketers have questioned India's decision to take four spinners for the tournament.

Talking about the possibility of fielding four spinners in the knockout games, Mhambrey said it all depends on what surface if the wicket behaves the way it has in the Caribbean then they will think to play three spinners.

"It all depends on what surface - I hope the surface won't be that spinner friendly I think going in yes three spinners, I think just add the balance but I'm not very sure all the other venues - in case, I'm saying I don't look like the surface is going to be that dry and going to turn so much but yeah if the surface is like that, there's a lot of wear and tear in the wicket yeah for a spinner if you think that's the best option you want to go and enter the game, you might as well go with it," Mhambrey said.

Despite the success of the bowlers in the current edition, the most troubling reason for India has been the performance of two seasoned players, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The duo have struggled to score runs for the team, but the bowling coach refused to measure their contributions just on run totals.

"I think Virat has been - in the past, we've seen from the IPL itself and Rohit from the World Cup. I think both of them in great form. I think every game there is a certain plan that you go in with. Sometimes some individual has to take a chance, the other has to play a defending role. So, I think that's going to happen out here, that's what is happening. Rohit is playing his natural game," the bowling coach said.

"But it's good to see that in this game especially, the intent that Virat has shown, I think that's good to see that, good to see that intent. And I think, performance - you'll have games like this, you'll get a 40-odd, 50-odd run, but I think the way he went about with the intent, that was good to see. That was good-hearted. And I think that's the intent that we want as a batting unit as well. Something that we've been emphasizing throughout the previous World Cup, and this World Cup as well. I think if you do not show the intent it's good to see that intent on the ground today," he added.

Currently, India sit at the top of the Group 1 standings with four points while Australia (second) and Afghanistan (third) share two points each with Bangladesh yet to win a Super Eight match.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor