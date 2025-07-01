"Important for Joff to be around the group this week": England skipper Stokes on Archer's inclusion in squad

Birmingham [UK], July 1 : Ahead of England's second Test against India at Birmingham, England skipper Ben Stokes spoke on express pacer Jofra Archer's inclusion in the squad, saying that it is important for the bowler to spend some time with the group this week and added that he was always looking forward to play Tests for England once again.

The Birmingham Test will start on Wednesday. However, Jofra, who played his last Test back in February 2021, will have to wait a little longer to add to his tally of 13 Tests and 42 wickets as he was not included in the playing eleven.

Archer played his first red-ball contest in more than four years earlier this week when he turned out for Sussex in their four-day match against Durham at Chester-Le-Street and showed glimpses of his best as he scored 31 with the bat and collected figures of 1/32 from 18 overs as the teams played out a draw.

Making his return to the side ahead of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, Archer has played a plenty of ODIs and T20Is for England but has not played a Test till yet.

Speaking to the media in the pre-match presser, Stokes highlighted that the last time Archer featured in the Tests, it was not under the current regime of head coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Stokes, and his inclusion is great for the team and the pacer himself.

"I think it has been a long time since Joff has been in the Test environment. You know, he has been playing a lot of white-ball cricket for England over the last couple of years. So, to have him back with us here after, you know, such a long time is, you know, I think first and foremost great for him, great for the team and, yeah, I think it is very important for Joff to be around the group this week," Stokes said.

"It is been a long time for him, and the last time he was in the Test dressing room, obviously that was under a different regime. So, you know, I felt it was important, even if he did not get selected this week, that he spends time around the group because, you know, I think hopefully that we will see him play a part in this series going forward. So, you know, that time spent with Joff, you know, with the other individuals in this group is, you know, very important for the rest of the series, you know, not just the performances out on the field as well," the England captain added.

Stokes went on to call Jofra an "incredibly gifted cricketer", irrespective of the colour of the ball in his hand.

"We have seen when he walks out onto the field for England, when he has got that ball in his hands, the whole atmosphere of the game just changes regardless of what situation he is in," he added.

Stokes described what it was like facing Archer in the nets, encountering some swing and "effortless pace".

"It has been a while since I have faced him, so there is a little bit of a wake-up call for me as well. But yeah, no, I think just first of all, it is great to have Joff back in the dressing room and, you know, really excited for him to be where he is right now," he added.

The skipper said that he was always in constant communication with Archer since his injury troubles, and the bowler was determined to "get back and play in Test cricket to make himself available to be selected."

"He did not need any more reason to find any more desire. He loves playing cricket, he loves playing for England," he concluded.

England playing XI for second Test against India: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.

