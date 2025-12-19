"Important to put pressure on yourself....": Varun Chakravarthy on preparing for T20 World Cup at home

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 : Ahead of his side's fifth and final T20I against South Africa, Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy spoke on preparation for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, pointing out how important it is for a player to put pressure on themselves and challenge themselves mentally as they prepare for the prestigious tournament.

India is placed in Group A alongside Namibia, the Netherlands, Pakistan, and the United States and will start its campaign against the USA on February 7 in Mumbai.

Speaking on 'Follow The Blues', Varun said about his approach to preparing for the marquee tournament, "It is very important to keep putting pressure on yourself to get ready for the World Cup. You have to challenge yourself even when there is no challenge. If a match feels easy, you have to create that pressure mentally and start challenging yourself. Confidence, bowling the right lengths, and understanding the opposition are key. That is one major factor I want to take into the World Cup. With a better understanding of the opposition, I think I can do well."

Varun also pointed out that his recent success in international cricket is due to "sticking to basics" and "bowling his length".

"Sometimes it works, and thankfully, in the last three matches, it has worked well. I will try the same in the next match. It is about mindset and skill. When you are not confident, your mindset affects your skill. The key is to stay confident and back your skills. That is when you execute well, without much change. That is the secret to being consistent. At this level, you must be consistent; playing at the highest level is important to know where you stand. In my first match at the international level, I struggled a bit initially, and that is when I understood a few things. I went back to practice and made corrections. So, it is very important to keep playing at the highest level," he added.

This year, Varun has been an unstoppable force for India in T20Is, taking 32 wickets in 19 matches at an average of 13.18, with best figures of 5/24 and a brilliant economy rate of 6.69. The number one-ranked bowler in the ICC Men's T20I rankings, Varun is one of India's key players heading into the tournament, having taken 51 wickets in 32 matches at an average of 15.00 and an economy rate of 6.74, with two five-wicket hauls to his name.

Varun is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing series with six wickets in three matches at an average of 9.83 and an economy rate of 5.36, with best figures of 2/11.

