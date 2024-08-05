Imraan Khan announced as new batting lead at Cricket South Africa

New Delhi [India], August 5 : Former South Africa cricketer Imraan Khan has been appointed as the Proteas' new batting lead.

He has been associated as a coach with the Dolphins for the past five years. Imraan is currently with the South African team in the West Indies. He will work under the red-ball head coach, Shukri Conrad, for their two-match Test series.

Imraan replaced Ashwell Prince, who was unavailable for the series due to personal reasons.

Imraan has been a crucial figure for the Dolphins and has helped them to two four-day series titles (2020/21 and 2022/23). Under his reign, the Dolphins reached three CSA T20 Challenge finals and also shared a one-day cup in the 2020/21 season.

During his playing career, Imraan made 161 first-class appearances and garnered 9,367 runs, including 20 centuries at an average of 36.58. He earned his sole Test cap for South Africa in 2009 against Australia.

In his single Test appearance for the Proteas, he scored just 20 runs, which included a boundary as well. Imraan also earned 121 List A and 51 T20 caps. In 121 List A appearances, Imraan scored 2,954 runs at an average of 28.67, including three centuries and 21 fifties. In T20s, the 40-year-old scored 556 runs.

"I want to thank the KZN Cricket Union for all their support. It's been an incredible journey, and I've loved starting my coaching career at the union that has been my home for many seasons. This is an exciting step in my path as a coach, but Kingsmead will always be home, and I will miss everyone here," Imraan said in a statement, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

After Imraan's departure, the Dolphins have yet to announce his replacement. The domestic season in South Africa is set to begin with the T20 competition in late September.

