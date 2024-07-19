Imran Khwaja, Mubashshir Usmani, Mahinda Vallipuram elected as ICC Associate Member Directors

New Delhi [India], July 19 : Imran Khwaja, Mubashshir Usmani, and Mahinda Vallipuram have been elected as ICC Associate Member Directors following an election process at the ICC Annual Conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

In line with the Associate Members' Meeting Terms of Reference, the voting was conducted at the Formal Associate Members meeting by way of a weighted secret ballot in which all voters (each Voting Associate Member and each Regional Representative) have three votes, as per the press release of the ICC.

Imran Khwaja was re-elected as Associate Member Representative on the Board, with Mubashshir Usmani and Mahinda Vallipuram replacing Pankaj Khimji and Neil Speight.

ICC Chair Greg Barclay commented on the election: "I would like to welcome the elected Associate Member Directors onto the Board for the next term. I look forward to working with Imran, Mubashshir and Mahinda to continue to push the sport forward by delivering the strategy and growing the game so that more people can enjoy cricket across the world."

The result will trigger an election in October for Mubashshir Usmani's position on the Chief Executives' Committee, as he is unable to hold both positions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor