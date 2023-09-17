In Bumrah vs Mendis battle, the Indian bowler has kept a tight leash  

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 17 : The enchanting game of cricket with its dimensions of batting, bowling and fielding throws up comparisons. Virat Kohli versus James Anderson, Sachin Tendulkar versus Brett Lee, David Warner versus Stuart Broad or even Shubman Gill versus Mitchell Starc - match-ups add to the mystery and interest in the game.

Asia Cup 2023 has been no different and there were some comparisons while also an interest in how India’s famed batting prowess takes on the Pakistan pace attack.

And in the final, fans will be curious to see how Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis squares up against Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah who seems to have found his rhythm after coming back from an injury.

Kusal is the leading run-scorer for Sri Lanka in the tournament having scored 253 runs in five matches at an average of 50.60 and a strike rate of 90.03. He has scored three fifties so far, with the best score of 92.

Mendis looks in a good touch. Bumrah is in fine nick too though the three wickets he has taken in three matches do not reflect the amount of trouble he has caused to batsmen.

Mendis has faced Bumrah in seven innings and has managed to score only 25 runs in 61 balls, 47 having been dot balls.

Mendis averages only 12.50 against Bumrah and has a strike rate of only 40.98. Bumrah has dismissed Mendis twice.

Bumrah could very well be the bowler who tames this in-form batter once again.

Dismissing Sri Lanka’s top order comprising Pathum Nissanka, Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne would be key for India to dominate the Lankan Lions.

India’s squad for Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vc), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.

