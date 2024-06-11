In do-or-die clash for Pakistan, Babar wins toss, opts to field against Canada, Ayub comes in for Iftikhar

New York [USA], June 11 : Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl against Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, on Tuesday.

It's a do-or-die game for Pakistan. A defeat will end their hopes of making it into the Super 8 of the ongoing tournament. The Men in Green are fighting for their survival, and they need to win their remaining two games. For Canada, a victory will take them close to the Super 8 stage.

Pakistan are still hunting for a win after they lost their opening games against the USA and India. Canada orchestrated an upset and defeated Ireland to clinch their maiden win in the tournament.

After winning the toss, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said, "We will have a bowl first. It is an early morning match, and we want to utilize the first six overs. We have one change - Saim Ayub is in. We have had a discussion and are focused on today's game. We have a quick turnaround, we have no other option but to win this game. I have played against some of their bowlers."

Canada captain Saad Bin Zafar said during the time of the toss, "I would have bowled first as well. But we have seen teams have found it difficult chasing, so hopefully, we can put the runs on the board. We have one change. We have been playing some good cricket and want to continue that consistency. We understand it is a must-win game for them, and they are under pressure, put some runs on the board and put pressure on them."

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir

Canada (Playing XI): Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar(c), Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor