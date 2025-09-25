Dubai [UAE], September 25 : Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah took a swipe at former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif, following the ex-cricketer's remarks concerning skipper Suryakumar Yadav's move to have him bowl three overs at a stretch during the powerplay in the ongoing Asia Cup.

Taking to his X handle, Kaif wrote how under Rohit Sharma, Bumrah would bowl an over during powerplay, one during the middle overs and two during the death overs. He also pointed out that Bumrah prefers to bowl when his body is warmed up to avoid injury and how one over from Bumrah after the powerplay could "hurt India" against bigger teams.

"Bumrah under Rohit would generally bowl overs 1, 13, 17, 19. Under Surya, in Asia cup, he bowled a three-overs spell at the start. To avoid injury, Bumrah these days, prefers to bowl while his body is warmed up. 1 over of Bumrah in the remaining 14 overs is a huge relief for batters, against stronger teams at World Cup, this could hurt india," posted Kaif.

Bumrah under Rohit would generally bowl overs 1, 13, 17, 19. Under Surya, in Asia cup, he bowled a three-overs spell at the start. To avoid injury, Bumrah these days, prefers to bowl while his body is warmed up. 1 over of Bumrah in the remaining 14 overs is a huge relief for…— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 25, 2025

To this, Bumrah replied, "Inaccurate before inaccurate again"

Inaccurate before inaccurate again 👍🏾 https://t.co/knkjXOGOKb— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 25, 2025

During Rohit's captaincy, Bumrah would at best bowl two overs during the powerplay and was also used as a wicket-taking option during the middle overs, with an over. He would mostly get two overs during death. However, during this tournament, Surya has given him a shot at bowling three powerplay overs, leaving him with just one over in the death overs. During his four games, Bumrah's figures at powerplay have been: 19/1 against UAE, 16/1 against Pakistan, 34/0 against Pakistan (Super Four), and 17/1 against Bangladesh (Super Four).

In the ongoing tournament, Bumrah has not been at his best of forms, having taken five wickets at an average of 22.00, with an economy rate of 7.33 and best figures of 2/18.

India will be taking on Sri Lanka on Friday. India are already in the finals and would like to keep their record of not losing any match in the tournament.

