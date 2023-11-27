Inaugural edition of ISPL to begin from March 2

Mumbai, Nov 27 CCS Sports LLP to launch Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), India’s first-ever T10 tennis ball cricket tournament that will be held inside a stadium.

The inaugural edition will get underway from March 2nd – March 9th, 2024.

This unique initiative, that will feature 19 high-octane matches in Mumbai, is set to captivate fans and provide aspiring cricket talent an unprecedented opportunity to showcase their talents on the grand stage.

The Indian Street Premier League will feature six teams, each owned by franchises representing Mumbai (Maharashtra), Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Kolkata (West Bengal), and Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir). These matches will be conducted within full-fledged stadiums, adding to the flair and grandeur for players and fans.

“ISPL is not just a tournament; it’s a transformative journey for aspiring players. Participants will not only compete in a dynamic T10 format but will also receive invaluable coaching tips and advice from seasoned Ranji Trophy players. This mentorship opportunity aims to elevate the skills and understanding of the game among the players, creating a pathway for their future success in the world of cricket,” said Ashish Shelar, Core Committee Member of ISPL.

At the heart of ISPL lies the vision to empower the vast community of players who dream of playing cricket in top-tier stadiums like their idols. Recognising the constraints and economic challenges faced by many such talented players, ISPL aims to bridge the gap between the streets and the stadium. This tournament serves as a platform for these players to hone their skills, showcasing their potential on a national stage.

“The ISPL not only brings a dynamic and entertaining cricket format to the forefront but more importantly, it opens the gates for extraordinary talent that often goes unnoticed. It provides a vital platform for those players who dream of playing inside the stadiums, allowing them to showcase their exceptional skills to a wider audience,” said Amol Kale, Mumbai Cricket Association President.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor