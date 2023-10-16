Inclusion in Los Angeles Olympics great news for India: Neeraj Chopra

New Delhi [India], October 16 : India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra feels that cricket's inclusion in the Los Angeles Olympics will allow the sport to expand and get more global recognition.

"It's great news for India because we have a good team. There are a few juniors who are already playing in the senior team and there's potential...This is a plus point for India that we have a good team. Since cricket is played in only a few countries, it is an opportunity for the sport to get global recognition and leave a mark in the global sporting world," Neeraj said, according to a video posted by Olympic Khel on Instagram.

IOC member Nita Ambani has also expressed her happiness after cricket was included in the sports programme for the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

"I am so happy. This day is historic. This is a big decision for South-East Asian nations, not only India," Nita Ambani told ANI.

"All our children will start getting involved in sports. There is nothing better than channelling their energy in sports. I have always said that children learn as much in a sports field as they do in a classroom," she added.

Cricket made its sole appearance at the 1900 Paris Olympics in which Great Britain defeated France in the final. It is now being played in Commonwealth Games and Asian Games as well.

"The proposal from the Organising Committee of the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 (@LA28 to include five new sports in the programme has been accepted by the IOC Session. Baseball/softball, cricket (T20), flag football, lacrosse (sixes) and squash will be in the programme at LA28. #IOCMumbai2023," tweeted IOC Media.

The IOC session in Mumbai was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The session serves as a key meeting of the members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Important decisions regarding the future of the Olympic games are made at the IOC Sessions. India is hosting the IOC session for the second time and after a gap of about 40 years. The IOC's 86th session was held in New Delhi in 1983.

