"Incredible feeling": India batter Tilak Varma on his maiden T20I hundred

Centurion [South Africa], November 13 : Following his stupendous knock against South Africa in the third T20I match, India batter Tilak Varma said that it was an "incredible feeling" to smash a century after coming back from injury.

Tilak Varma played an unbeaten 107-run knock from 56 balls at a strike rate of 191.07. He slammed eight fours and seven sixes during his time on the crease.

Speaking during the inning break, Tilak said that the pitch in Centurion was two-paced and was 'challenging' at the start. He added that India's 219/6 in the first inning is important for the Men in Blue.

"Incredible feeling to get this coming back from injury. The wicket was two-paced, and challenging at the start. After some time it went well. I was holding my shape while playing the shots. We both (him and Abhishek Sharma) were under pressure. Today's knocks are important for us. Our spinners are bowling well. 200-210 is what we were looking for and we got it. Hopefully, we can defend this," Tilak said.

After winning the toss, the Proteas sent India to bat, however, Aiden Markram's decision did not go in their favour as they failed to break partnerships.

South Africa had an amazing start in the game when seamer Marco Jansen removed India opener Sanju Samson in the second ball of the match in Centurion.

Following the first dismissal, Abhishek Sharma (50 runs from 25 balls, 3 fours and 5 sixes) and Tilak Varma (107 runs from 49 balls, 8 fours and 7 sixes) cemented a 107-run partnership which helped the Men in Blue add some crucial runs on the board.

In the ninth over, Abhishek slammed fifty from 24 balls, however, in the next ball, Keshav Maharaj removed the Indian batter from the crease.

India ended the first inning at 219/6 with Tilak Varma (107*) and Axar Patel (1*) unbeaten on the crease.

Andile Simelane and Keshav Maharaj led the Proteas bowling attack as they bagged two wickets each in their respective spell.

South Africa need to make 220 runs to win the match and take a lead in the series.

