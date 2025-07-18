Incredible fight, absolutely brilliant: Gambhir's message to Jadeja after India's heartbreaking defeat at Lord's

London [UK], July 18 : "Incredible fight", it was "absolutely brilliant", was India head coach Gautam Gambhir's message to Ravindra Jadeja after his unflinching efforts went in vain during the third Test against England at Lord's.

India's pursuit of a seemingly paltry 193-run target went off the rails, courtesy of tearaway Jofra Archer and captain Ben Stokes' elongated spells. In the final hour of the penultimate day, an inspired performance from England's quicks left India reeling at 58/4.

In the opening hour of the fifth day, Stokes and Archer ran rampant and ripped apart India's middle order to leave the beleaguered tourists at 112/8. Jadeja, along with tailenders Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, batted their hearts out, but fell marginally short on the final day.

After spending 22 overs at the crease, Bumrah gave in to his instincts and miscued a shot to Sam Cook, forcing Jadeja to conjure a win with just a solitary wicket in hand. Words escaped Siraj as he slumped to his knees with his head hidden, trying to fathom that he had been clean bowled by Shoaib Bashir. Jadeja, with a look of disbelief, returned unbeaten on 61(181).

A couple of days after the defeat, the BCCI posted a video on Friday, revealing Gambhir's message to Jadeja in the aftermath of a bitter 22-run defeat at the 'Home of Cricket'.

"That was an incredible fight. The fight from Jaddu, that was absolutely brilliant," Gambhir told Jadeja after India's defeat propelled England to a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Siraj, who fought for 13.2 overs with Jadeja, believes it is hard to find a player with a repertoire like the 36-year-old and said, "As a team, as a player, Jaddu bhai is extraordinary in the fielding, in bowling, in batting, he has improved in everything."

"He makes runs in every important situation for the team. It is difficult to find a player like him for our team. We are lucky to have such a player in our team," he concluded.

Jadeja's fight with his sword has been a prominent aspect in India's batting department. In the first innings, he grabbed the headlines with a commanding 72(131). Jadeja has thrived in England with four successive fifty-plus scores under his belt.

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate feels Jadeja has elevated his game, and the defence that he pulls out from his loaded arsenal makes him appear like a "proper batter".

"His batting has reached another level. The last two Tests, the consistency and the calmness he has brought to the change room in difficult situations. Watching him for so many years and how he has developed his game. His defence looks rock solid. He looks like a proper batter," Doeschate said.

India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak highlighted Jadeja's special quality and added, "I always felt he has that ability to take that pressure. Anyone with so much experience will get mature. He normally comes out with something what the team needs in any challenging conditions. Really valuable to the team."

