Leeds [UK], June 25 : Ben Duckett was named 'Player of the Match' for his magnificent 149 that powered England to a record fourth-innings chase of 371 against India at Headingley. The five-wicket win gives the hosts a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series and marks one of the most memorable run chases in England's Test history.

Duckett, who anchored England's innings with control, flair, and composure, called it a special performance and lauded the quality of the contest.

"Just an incredible game, India were superb. To go into Day 5 and finish like we did was incredible," he said.

England resumed the final day at 21/0, needing 350 more runs, and Duckett admitted the plan was simple, bat the day out.

"It was clear this morning - if we batted through, we'd get home," he added.

Duckett's innings was built on patience and calculated aggression, especially in the early stages. He shared crucial partnerships throughout the innings, particularly with Zak Crawley and later with Joe Root.

Duckett and Crawley produced an 188-run opening stand and 47 runs with Root.

"We've shown maturity throughout the day and shown how much it means to win. At times, we were behind in this game," he added.

He credited the English bowlers for their crucial role in limiting India's second-innings total.

"Massive credit to our bowlers who got the tail out cheaply. Else you'd add 50-60 to the target, which would be a different game," Duckett remarked.

Facing India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was one of the toughest challenges of the game.

"Bumrah's world-class. He was superb in the first innings. To limit his impact was massive. We played him very well today," Duckett noted.

Bumrah was wicketless in the second innings after a brilliant fifer in the first. He gave 57 runs in nineteen overs.

Known for his sweep and reverse sweep, Duckett used the latter to great effect against Ravindra Jadeja.

"Tough to play him with a straight bat, it's a shot I go to a lot. Sometimes to get to the other end, later in the innings for boundaries," he explained.

He acknowledged the turning point late in the chase, when India had a brief opening after Ben Stokes' dismissal.

"At the start of the last partnership, it was a different game had they gotten a wicket, but Root being calm kept us calm. Smith (Jamie) taking us home at the end was amazing," he noted.

