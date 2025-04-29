"Incredible innings, one of the best I have seen": Yashasvi Jaiswal lauds Vaibhab Suryavanshi

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 29 : Yashasvi Jaiswal was all praise for young Vaibhab Suryavanshi after Rajasthan Royals (RR) pulled off a stunning eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (GT), chasing down a mammoth 210-run target in just 15.5 overs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here.

Suryavanshi was the star of the show, hammering a blistering 101 off just 38 balls, an innings that included seven boundaries and eleven sixes.

After the match, Jaiswal, who himself played a vital hand with an unbeaten 70 off 40 balls, lauded Suryavanshi's extraordinary effort.

"Incredible innings, one of the best I have seen. Hope he will do it for us for a long time," Jaiswal said.

"I was telling him to just keep going, incredible today. He just played amazing shots, he practises well, works hard in the hits. He has the game and temperament, wish him all the luck," he added.

Jaiswal also spoke about the team's focus on closing out matches better after a few narrow finishes in their recent outings.

"We were talking that somebody needs to stay and finish the game after the last three games. I was there luckily today and tried my best," he added.

On his own performance, Jaiswal reached a personal milestone by completing 2,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the match. His composed knock featured nine boundaries and two sixes and provided crucial stability.

Jaiswal emphasised the team's approach moving forward, echoing the words of their coach.

"Our coach says one game at a time and we'll give 100% each game," he said.

Coming to the match, GT was put to bat first by RR and half-centuries from skipper Shubman Gill (84 in 50 balls, with five fours and four sixes) and Jos Buttler (50* in 26 balls, with three fours and four sixes) were the top knocks as GT reached 209/4 in 20 overs, with Maheesh Theekshana (2/35) being the top bowler for RR.

In the run-chase, Jaiswal (70* in 40 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and Vaibhav Suryanvanshi (101 in 38 balls, with seven fours and 11 sixes) blew the opposition out of the water, posting a quickfire 166-run stand in just 71 balls. Later, Riyan Parag (32* in 15 balls, with two fours and two sixes) played a quick cameo, guiding his team to a win in 15.5 overs.

RR is at the eighth spot, with three wins and seven losses, giving them six points. GT is at the third spot, with six wins and three losses, giving them 12 points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor