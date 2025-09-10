New Delhi [India], September 10 : Australia Women's all-rounder Ellyse Perry believes that the defending champions are "incredibly fortunate" as they have great depth in the squad which has been picked for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, which will take place later this year in India.

The record seven-time champions will attempt to defend their crown on the turning tracks of the sub-continent, with their campaign beginning on October 1 against New Zealand. While ball tweakers will have a say on such surfaces, Australia have been handed a massive boost with left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux set to be on track to be fit for the marquee event.

"We're really conscious of the fact that we're incredibly fortunate to have some huge depth on our side, both batting and bowling," Ellyse Perry said at a sponsorship announcement for Chemist Warehouse ahead of the team's departure to India.

"So, from that aspect, I think we've made a really conscious shift towards wanting to take the game on from the very start and probably keep our foot down for as long as we can. Obviously, you've got to adapt to conditions and certain circumstances, but it just feels like there's a real ethos within the group to make sure that we can utilise everyone's talent on the day. It's going to be one person's day most of the time, not everyone's, but if we can kind of really be consistent with that, we've got a good chance of being successful more often than not. I think that's been a big shift for us," the player added.

Earlier on September 5, the defending champions, Australia, announced a star-studded 15-member squad for their upcoming ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2.

Alyssa Healy will lead the side with Grace Harris occupying the final batting spot and Georgia Voll making the cut after enjoying a breakout maiden year in international cricket. Healy recently returned to on-field action after recovering from the foot injury she sustained in the Ashes last year. She announced her return with flamboyance and notched 137* off 85 deliveries against India A.

Voll is one of five players, alongside Molineux, Wareham, Phoebe Litchfield and Kim Garth, who made the cut for their first 50-over World Cup squad. For the three ODIs against India, Australia will be supplemented with the uncapped duo of Nicole Faltum and Charli Knott. After the conclusion of the series, they will fly back home for the WNCL season.

Australia squad for Women's ODI World Cup: Alyssa Healy (capt), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

