"Incredibly happy and proud of him": SA skipper Markram on Nortje's winning spell against SL in T20 WC

New York [US], June 4 : Following his side's six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their ICC T20 World Cup match, South African skipper Aiden Markram lauded pacer Anrich Norje following a return-to-form four-wicket haul, saying that he is massively loved in the changeroom and boys are incredibly happy and proud of him.

Nortje overcame the blues of a disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) season and turned up in national colours with a record-breaking four-fer, the best figures by a Proteas bowler in the tournament's history, helping them bundle out Sri Lanka for just 77 runs. Proteas did face some hiccups too on a tough batting surface, but they chased it down to make a winning start to their campaign.

Speaking about Nortje in the post-match presentation, Markram said that he was not worried about the lanky pacer and expressed hope that his form will continue.

"Was not worried about him but a fantastic day for him, from a mental confidence point of view. He is massively loved in the changeroom, boys are incredibly happy and proud of him, hopefully this kicks off a great World Cup for him," said Markram.

Also, Markram said on the win and tough conditions, "I am happy with the win. The batting was little up and down, probably speaks to quite a tough wicket and luckily we found ways to score on this. It was a tough one from a batting point of view, we try as much as we can to take the pitch out of it, we can take some learnings from it and we are experienced. Lots of different conditions as we move around, fortunately we have our next two here so we know what's coming but it's important to adapt as we go ahead."

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka opted to bat first after winning the toss. However, this decision backfired as except for Kusal Mendis (19), Angelo Mathews (16) and Kamindu Mendis (11), no other batter could touch double digits. SL was all out for 77 in 19.1 overs, which is their lowest total in T20 WC history. Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj took two wickets each.

In the run chase, South Africa lost some wicketw, but Quinton de Kock (20) and Heinrich Klaasen (19*) made enough to guide them to a six-wicket win with 22 balls left.

