IND a vs AUS A: KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel Added to India a Squad for 2nd Unofficial Test Against Australia A

Wicket-keeper batters KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel have been added to the India A squad for the second unofficial Test against Australia A, starting Thursday, November 7, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the addition of Rahul and Jurel in a statement released on Wednesday. "The Men’s Selection Committee have added Mr KL Rahul and Mr Dhruv Jurel to the India A squad for the second first-class game against Australia A starting on Thursday at the MCG, Melbourne," the BCCI statement read.
Reports suggest that Rahul could open the innings alongside Abhimanyu Easwaran, while Jurel is likely to take over the wicket-keeping duties from Ishan Kishan.
In addition to Rahul and Jurel, pacer Prasidh Krishna has also been included in the squad, replacing left-arm pacer Yash Dayal. The BCCI explained that Krishna was added as a replacement for Dayal, who has been named in India's T20I squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa.
The India A squad for the second unofficial Test is as follows:
- Ruturaj Gaikwad (C)
- Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC)
- Sai Sudharsan
- Nitish Kumar Reddy
- Devdutt Padikkal
- Ricky Bhui
- Baba Indrajith
- Ishan Kishan (WK)
- Abishek Porel (WK)
- Mukesh Kumar
- Khaleel Ahmed
- Navdeep Saini
- Manav Suthar
- Tanush Kotian
- Prasidh Krishna
- KL Rahul
- Dhruv Jurel (WK)
Both India A and Australia A are using these unofficial Tests to fine-tune their line-ups ahead of the senior teams' upcoming series. Australia A captain Nathan McSweeney is in contention for a place in the senior side's opening role, with Steve Smith set to return to the middle order.
Australia A squad for the second Test:
- Sam Konstas
- Marcus Harris
- Cameron Bancroft
- Nathan McSweeney (C)
- Beau Webster
- Cooper Connolly
- Josh Philippe (WK)
- Fergus O'Neill
- Todd Murphy
- Brendan Doggett
- Jordan Buckingham
- Michael Neser
- Jimmy Peirson
- Mark Steketee
- Scott Boland
- Nathan McAndrew
- Oliver Davies
- Corey Rocchiccioli
The second unofficial Test between India A and Australia A begins on Thursday, November 7, at the MCG. The five-match Test series between India and Australia will commence on November 22 in Perth.