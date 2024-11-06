IND a vs AUS A: KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel Added to India a Squad for 2nd Unofficial Test Against Australia A

Wicket-keeper batters KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel have been added to the India A squad for the second unofficial Test against Australia A, starting Thursday, November 7, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the addition of Rahul and Jurel in a statement released on Wednesday. "The Men’s Selection Committee have added Mr KL Rahul and Mr Dhruv Jurel to the India A squad for the second first-class game against Australia A starting on Thursday at the MCG, Melbourne," the BCCI statement read.

Reports suggest that Rahul could open the innings alongside Abhimanyu Easwaran, while Jurel is likely to take over the wicket-keeping duties from Ishan Kishan.

In addition to Rahul and Jurel, pacer Prasidh Krishna has also been included in the squad, replacing left-arm pacer Yash Dayal. The BCCI explained that Krishna was added as a replacement for Dayal, who has been named in India's T20I squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa.

The India A squad for the second unofficial Test is as follows:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C)

Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC)

Sai Sudharsan

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Devdutt Padikkal

Ricky Bhui

Baba Indrajith

Ishan Kishan (WK)

Abishek Porel (WK)

Mukesh Kumar

Khaleel Ahmed

Navdeep Saini

Manav Suthar

Tanush Kotian

Prasidh Krishna

KL Rahul

Dhruv Jurel (WK)

Both India A and Australia A are using these unofficial Tests to fine-tune their line-ups ahead of the senior teams' upcoming series. Australia A captain Nathan McSweeney is in contention for a place in the senior side's opening role, with Steve Smith set to return to the middle order.

Australia A squad for the second Test:

Sam Konstas

Marcus Harris

Cameron Bancroft

Nathan McSweeney (C)

Beau Webster

Cooper Connolly

Josh Philippe (WK)

Fergus O'Neill

Todd Murphy

Brendan Doggett

Jordan Buckingham

Michael Neser

Jimmy Peirson

Mark Steketee

Scott Boland

Nathan McAndrew

Oliver Davies

Corey Rocchiccioli

The second unofficial Test between India A and Australia A begins on Thursday, November 7, at the MCG. The five-match Test series between India and Australia will commence on November 22 in Perth.