IND-C vs PAK-C, WCL 2025 Semi-Final Called Off; India Champions Withdraw, Pakistan Advance to Final

India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, World Championship of Legends 2025: The semi-final between India Champions and Pakistan Champions in the World Championship of Legends has been officially called off, tournament organisers confirmed on Wednesday. The decision came after India Champions withdrew from the scheduled clash. As a result, Pakistan Champions have advanced directly to the final.

Semi - Finals Update ! pic.twitter.com/lTmh3j0sSP — World Championship Of Legends (@WclLeague) July 30, 2025

In an official statement, the World Championship of Legends said, "We respect the India Champions' decision to withdraw from the semi-finals, and we equally respect the Pakistan Champions' readiness to compete. Taking all factors into consideration, the match between the India Champions and the Pakistan Champions has been called off. As a result, Pakistan Champions will advance to the final."

Pakistan will now play the winner of the second semi-final between South Africa Champions and Australia Champions.

This is the second time in the tournament that India Champions have refused to play against Pakistan. The first instance occurred during the group stage on July 20. In that match, points were shared after India declined to take the field.

The India Champions squad included former stars like Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Robin Uthappa and Yusuf Pathan.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated since a terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in April. The Indian Armed Forces responded with a military operation called Operation Sindoor.