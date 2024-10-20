IND-NZ Test: Day 5 to start at 10:15 AM IST following delay due to wet outfield

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 20 : The final day of the first Test match between India and New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, after being delayed due to a wet outfield, is now set to resume at 10:15 am on Sunday, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The lunch break will be taken at 12:30 PM IST, one hour later than the actual break due to loss of play for 30 minutes.

Coming to the fourth day of the match, India, who were going great guns in their second innings and were 407-3 at one point, lost seven wickets in less than 60 runs. The dismal performance in the first innings, when they could score only 46 runs, continues to haunt them.

Sarfaraz Khan continued his good form and notched up 150. Rishab Pant also made a valuable contribution of 99. KL Rahul failed to be among the runs.

India's troubles mounted as New Zealand bowlers made good use of new ball in the post-Tea session.

Ravindra Jadeja was the first to fall, dismissed by William O' Rourke for 5. India managed to reach 450 in 94.5 overs but the wickets kept tumbling. When Ravichandran Ashwin was dismissed, India had scored 458 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah followed soon after, dismissed for a duck by Matt Henry, reducing India to 462/9. Mohammed Siraj also fell for a duck just two balls later, with Henry claiming his third wicket. Kuldeep Yadav remained unbeaten on 6, struggling to score as the ball was stopping on the wet outfield.

Both William O'Rourke and Matt Henry ended with three wickets each, while Tim Southee picked up one. Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips also made contributions, taking two and one wicket, respectively.

This effort by New Zealand's fast bowling unit, claiming 17 wickets, is the most by a visiting side in a Test match in India since South Africa took 19 wickets in Ahmedabad in 2008.

As New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway came out to bat, they only faced four deliveries from Jasprit Bumrah before bad light stopped play for the day. Latham survived a scareball when a Bumrah delivery pitched outside off. India lost the review.

With New Zealand keen to make 107 runs, India have their task cut out to take all 10 wickets.

