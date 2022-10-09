IND v SA, 2nd ODI: South Africa aiming to sort bowling plans at the backend, says Heinrich Klaasen

Ranchi, Oct 9 South Africa middle-order batter Heinrich Klaasen stated that the visitors are aiming to sort their bowling strategies in the death overs through the second ODI against India at the JSCA International Stadium on Sunday.

In Thursday's nine-run win in ODI series opener at Lucknow, South Africa had conceded runs in double-digits in their death overs phase, including left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi leaking 20 runs in the final over in defence of 30 runs.

"Bowling plans at the backend wasn't too great in the last game, we had a chat about it and we will sort that out today and hopefully we can make some good decisions and stay nice and calm," said Klaasen in a pre-match with broadcasters.

In South Africa's nine-run win at Lucknow, Klassen was the Player of the Match for his unbeaten knock of 74 off 65 balls and shared a rollicking stand of 139 runs off 106 balls for the fifth wicket with left-handed batter David Miller (75 not out off 63 balls).

"It's just about staying mentally ready and just believing that I'm still in good form and I have been having a fantastic year so far, so I just need to ride on that wave and keep mentally fresh and make sure the body is full of energy so that I can keep up with the intensity," added Klaasen.

Klaasen, also a wicket-keeper, will be a part of South Africa's squad for Men's T20 World Cup later in Australia this month. He signed off by saying that keeping up with the intensity in the shortest format of the game will be the biggest challenge.

"I think that (intensity) is the hardest part of coming in from the bench is to keep up with the intensity of the format. I try to get into the crease with game-plan ready and I just need to try what we spoke about and what we prepped on over the last couple of years, and if it doesn't work we can live with it."

