IND v SA: Light rain at SuperSport Park causes delay in Day-2 play

Centurion, Dec 27 The Day 2 of the first Test between India and South Africa faced a delayed start due to light rain at the SuperSport Park here on Wednesday. With drizzle stopping, play began at 1:55pm India time, which translates to 10:25 am local time.

Previously, bad light followed by rain meant day one’s play was limited to 59 overs, with India at 208/8. On day one, there was plenty of drama as South Africa’s fast-bowling spearhead Kagiso Rabada took 5-44, his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

But India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul led India’s charge with a rearguard knock of 70 not out off 105 balls, hitting ten fours and two sixes. Batting for just the second time in the middle-order in Tests after nine years, Rahul mixed caution and aggression well enough to counter the bounce and swinging ball while pouncing on the loose deliveries.

Rabada had his first breakthrough when Rohit Sharma pulled to fine leg, making just five. Debutant pacer Nandre Burger had Yashasvi Jaiswal nicking behind, before having Shubman Gill strangled down leg. From 26/3, Virat Kohli (38) and Shreyas Iyer (31) added 68 runs for the fourth wicket, benefitting from the dropped catches early on.

Post lunch, Rabada took out the duo as well as Ravichandran Ashwin in quick succession. Rahul began to counter-attack and had the company of Shardul Thakur (24), as the duo put on 43 for the seventh wicket.

