IND v SA: Rabada takes 5-41 as India slump to 176/7 at tea on Day 1

Centurion, Dec 26 Kagiso Rabada claimed a five-wicket haul as India lost their way and were struggling at 176/7 at tea against South Africa on the opening day of the first Test at SuperSport Park on Tuesday.

Bowling with good pace and using the conditions to his advantage on a pitch on which the ball is keeping a bit low occasionally, Rabada claimed 5-41 in an absorbing session in which South Africa claimed four wickets while India added 85 runs.

This is Rabada's 14th five-wicket haul in 61 Tests as he kept pace with South African legend Shaun Pollock, who got his 14 in 60 Tests.

Vice-captain KL Rahul was keeping the visitors afloat with a fighting 39 off 71 deliveries with Jasprit Bumrah yet to open his account.

Starting at 91/3 in 26 overs with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer adding 67 runs to rescue from a precarious 24/3, India lost their way again as Iyer fell in the first over after restart.

Rabada made the breakthrough with a full inswinger that landed on a patch and kept low, took the inside edge to crash into the stumps, ending Iyer's 50-ball vigil for 31 runs.

The 28-year-old right-handed pacer also got Kohli with another superb delivery, forcing the former India captain to nick one behind to the keeper. Rabada had Kohli playing at a well-pitched delivery angling in at off which jagged and took the outside edge to Verreynne as India slumped to 107/5.

Ravichandran Ashwin lasted only balls for eight runs before Rahul and Shardul Thakur came together for another short-lived rescue act.

Shardul Thakur showed grit with a spirited 24 off 33 balls, hitting three fours, and added 43 runs for the seventh wicket. Shardul, who took a couple of blows bravely, became Rabada's fifth victim of the day when his drive on the up off a length ball outside off-stump went straight to Dean Elgar.

Brief scores (At Tea, Day 1):

India 176/7 in 50 overs (KL Rahul batting 39, Virat Kohli 38, Shreyas Iyer 31; Kagiso Rabada 5-41) against South Africa.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor