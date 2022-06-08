IND v SA: Won't be expecting anything easy, says SA skipper Bavuma

New Delhi, June 8 South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma insisted that his team aren't expecting things to be easy ahead of the start of five-match T20I series against India on Thursday.

This is the third time South Africa will play a bilateral T20I series against India after October 2015 (won 2-0 by the Proteas) and September 2019 (drawn 1-1). Earlier this year, South Africa won Test series 2-1 and ODI series 3-0 in their backyard.

"It's obviously is an exciting series that is lined up for both India and South Africa. We were able to get the better of the Indian side a couple of months ago. But I think there are different looking guys. There are fresher, newer faces, guys who have a point to prove an stake a claim for their places in the Indian team."

"They won't be short of any motivation within the team and so, from our side as a team, we won't be expecting anything easy and are not thinking that everything happened the same way as it was in South Africa back home. We know we have to play good cricket and have to prepare well, which I think we have done. It's an exciting series lined up for everyone," said Bavuma in the press conference on the eve of the series opener at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

With India's pace stock on an upward swing, Bavuma is aware that his team will have to be well-prepared against anything coming from the Indian bowlers.

"It definitely has changed. The Indian bowling attack covers all bases. They got their quick bowlers and spinners. In terms of preparation the focus has not just been only on spin but from fast bowling point of view as well."

Asked about the nature of pitch for the opening T20I, Bavuma remarked, "We did play a practice game on a side wicket. It was a bit lower than what we are used to back home. It didn't really spin much as much as it stopped. But it got a bit better to bat on as the night went on. We will try to assess conditions and do well whether we bat or bowl. But from batting point of view, it got better as game went on."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor